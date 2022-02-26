Voloridge Investment Management LLC Acquires 34,361 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) by 598.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,361 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $4,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Floor & Decor in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Floor & Decor in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Floor & Decor in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Floor & Decor in the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Floor & Decor by 16.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 98.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FND opened at $98.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.11. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.20 and a fifty-two week high of $145.89.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $914.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $911.34 million. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 8.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $148.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $155.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.62.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

