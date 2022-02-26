Voloridge Investment Management LLC Acquires New Position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 16,659 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $4,536,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Signature Bank by 920.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 102 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Signature Bank by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 139 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new position in Signature Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new position in Signature Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Signature Bank by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 93.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Signature Bank stock opened at $349.99 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $332.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $304.83. The company has a market capitalization of $21.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Signature Bank has a 52 week low of $206.00 and a 52 week high of $374.76.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $4.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.37. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 39.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 18.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is 14.90%.

SBNY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens boosted their price target on Signature Bank from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Signature Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Signature Bank from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Signature Bank from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Signature Bank from $387.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $386.92.

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment consists of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

