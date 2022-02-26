Voloridge Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) by 224.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,953 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,268 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of United Therapeutics worth $4,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UTHR. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in United Therapeutics by 75.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in United Therapeutics by 100.0% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

UTHR has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on United Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their price objective on United Therapeutics from $231.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.00.

Shares of NASDAQ UTHR opened at $168.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 7.46 and a quick ratio of 7.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $202.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.51. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1 year low of $155.71 and a 1 year high of $218.38.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by ($1.42). United Therapeutics had a net margin of 27.94% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The company had revenue of $415.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.19 EPS. United Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.44, for a total transaction of $623,920.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.36, for a total value of $1,136,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,328 shares of company stock worth $9,663,776 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

