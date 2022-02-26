Voloridge Investment Management LLC Buys 15,597 Shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,582 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,597 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 0.22% of AeroVironment worth $4,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 124.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 60,461 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,219,000 after acquiring an additional 33,562 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in AeroVironment by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,617 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 2,452 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in AeroVironment by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,333 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,705,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in AeroVironment by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 3,533 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in AeroVironment in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,658,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment stock opened at $62.27 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.94. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,111.94 and a beta of 0.36. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.03 and a 52-week high of $128.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.16. AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 7.62% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. The business had revenue of $122.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AVAV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on AeroVironment in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on AeroVironment from $120.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. downgraded AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AeroVironment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on AeroVironment from $95.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AeroVironment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.17.

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

