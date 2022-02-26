Voloridge Investment Management LLC Buys 53,787 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Get Rating) by 222.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,917 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,787 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 0.17% of Brookfield Infrastructure worth $4,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BIPC. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 16,629.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,795,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,167 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,035,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,135 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,718,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,887,000 after purchasing an additional 682,318 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 44.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,232,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,815,000 after acquiring an additional 380,066 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 24.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,749,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,752,000 after acquiring an additional 338,232 shares during the period.

NASDAQ BIPC opened at $69.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 48.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.41. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a twelve month low of $56.89 and a twelve month high of $80.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. This is a boost from Brookfield Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Brookfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is presently 141.67%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom. It operates approximately 2,000 kilometers of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; and 3.6 million gas and electricity connections and 1.5 million installed smart meters in the United Kingdom.

