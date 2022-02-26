Voloridge Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 280,539 Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 280,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,113,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. AGF Investments LLC increased its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 33.3% during the third quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 93.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC increased its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 0.4% in the second quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 347,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1.1% in the third quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 170,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the third quarter valued at $27,000. 43.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

AQN stock opened at $14.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.40. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 12 month low of $13.39 and a 12 month high of $16.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.09 and its 200 day moving average is $14.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. CSFB set a $16.00 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Algonquin Power & Utilities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.67.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Profile (Get Rating)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AQN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.