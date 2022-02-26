Voloridge Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 437,029 Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 437,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,663,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 0.11% of Nikola as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKLA. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Nikola by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Nikola in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Nikola in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in Nikola by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Nikola by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the period. 43.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NKLA opened at $7.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.16. Nikola Co. has a one year low of $6.41 and a one year high of $19.56. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 0.67.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.23. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Nikola Co. will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Trevor R. Milton sold 1,709,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total value of $17,473,031.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Pablo M. Koziner sold 50,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total transaction of $500,226.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,770,323 shares of company stock worth $18,066,459 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NKLA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Nikola from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Nikola from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Nikola from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Nikola from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Nikola from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.33.

Nikola Corp. engages in the provision of zero-emissions transportation and infrastructure solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company was founded by Trevor Milton in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

