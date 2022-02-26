Voloridge Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 56,748 Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 56,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,112,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OMC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Omnicom Group by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 39,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 17,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after buying an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,481,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 699,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,241,000 after buying an additional 316,449 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Omnicom Group news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total transaction of $427,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $128,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

OMC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Macquarie lifted their price target on Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.75.

Shares of OMC opened at $84.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.76 and a 12 month high of $91.61.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.95% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.61%.

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

