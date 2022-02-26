Voloridge Investment Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 234,150 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 14,425 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Scorpio Tankers worth $4,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 3.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 403,510 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,897,000 after acquiring an additional 11,641 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 9.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 368,943 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,136,000 after acquiring an additional 31,825 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the second quarter valued at about $2,558,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 2.3% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 183,251 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.63% of the company’s stock.

STNG stock opened at $17.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.50. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.02 and a 52 week high of $24.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.89 and its 200 day moving average is $15.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 0.82.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The shipping company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.01. Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 49.84% and a negative return on equity of 12.18%. The company had revenue of $147.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.04) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post -4.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.21%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Scorpio Tankers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.14.

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Handymax, MR, LR1/Panamax, and LR2/Aframax. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

