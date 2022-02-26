Voloridge Investment Management LLC Grows Holdings in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) by 135.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 80,849 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,562 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 0.18% of Pacira BioSciences worth $4,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spyglass Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 4.4% in the third quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 2,211,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,828,000 after purchasing an additional 93,537 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,476,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,622,000 after buying an additional 45,127 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 974,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,593,000 after buying an additional 17,547 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 570,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,956,000 after purchasing an additional 71,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 392,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,969,000 after buying an additional 2,826 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pacira BioSciences alerts:

In other news, SVP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.97, for a total transaction of $162,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kristen Marie Williams sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total value of $65,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,140 shares of company stock valued at $1,770,381 over the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PCRX stock opened at $67.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.94. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.05 and a 52 week high of $75.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.36 and a beta of 1.00.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $159.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.42 million. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Analysts forecast that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

PCRX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pacira BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.67.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.