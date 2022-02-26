Voloridge Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) by 1,829.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 65,298 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $4,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 173.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 17,152 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 0.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 655,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,083,000 after purchasing an additional 5,130 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 23.1% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 101.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,347,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,598,000 after purchasing an additional 679,700 shares during the last quarter. 18.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,842 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.69, for a total transaction of $1,274,770.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 23,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total transaction of $1,751,461.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 936,585 shares of company stock valued at $70,396,029. 11.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $68.54 on Friday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.84 and a 1-year high of $82.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.55 and a 200 day moving average of $70.81. The firm has a market cap of $28.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.74.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 3.25%. The company had revenue of $603.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.27%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IBKR. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Interactive Brokers Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.67.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serves the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

