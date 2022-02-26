Voloridge Investment Management LLC Has $4.11 Million Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 84.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,327 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $4,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,993,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,489,000 after acquiring an additional 90,225 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 223.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,563,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152,219 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,947,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,849,000 after purchasing an additional 914,678 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,577,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,638,000 after purchasing an additional 109,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,530,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,003,000 after purchasing an additional 428,526 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $330.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $305.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $339.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.23.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.02, for a total value of $900,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 17,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.28, for a total transaction of $3,493,865.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 139,243 shares of company stock worth $28,675,688 in the last quarter. 8.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $181.75 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.02 and a 52-week high of $298.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $183.67 and a 200-day moving average of $228.71.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.48% and a negative return on equity of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $380.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. The company offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

