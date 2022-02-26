Voloridge Investment Management LLC Has $4.14 Million Stake in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,902 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 0.09% of Terreno Realty worth $4,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRNO. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,701,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,065,000 after buying an additional 78,973 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,573,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,476,000 after buying an additional 93,747 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,551,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,129,000 after buying an additional 4,809 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,303,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,407,000 after buying an additional 4,262 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 791,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,073,000 after buying an additional 27,622 shares during the period. 93.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

TRNO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered Terreno Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Terreno Realty from $70.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on Terreno Realty from $71.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Terreno Realty from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.29.

Shares of TRNO stock opened at $70.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.71 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.49. Terreno Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $53.97 and a 1 year high of $86.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 138.78%.

Terreno Realty Profile (Get Rating)

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.