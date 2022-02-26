Voloridge Investment Management LLC Has $4.19 Million Stake in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) by 130.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 443,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 251,051 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 0.21% of DiamondRock Hospitality worth $4,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRH. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 7.4% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,972,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,086,000 after acquiring an additional 204,242 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 12.1% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 261,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 28,258 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 28.9% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 33,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 7,579 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 212.7% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 38,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 25,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. 99.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DiamondRock Hospitality alerts:

Shares of DRH stock opened at $9.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.30. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 1 year low of $8.04 and a 1 year high of $11.48.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 12.73% and a negative net margin of 34.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James cut DiamondRock Hospitality from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile (Get Rating)

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.