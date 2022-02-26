Voloridge Investment Management LLC Has $4.24 Million Stock Holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,619 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 930 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Simpson Manufacturing worth $4,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SSD. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the second quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 75.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 355 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 46.7% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 146.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in Simpson Manufacturing during the third quarter valued at $47,000. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.71, for a total value of $255,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Roger Dankel sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.21, for a total value of $175,815.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,100 shares of company stock valued at $755,035. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SSD opened at $118.69 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $123.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.08. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.79 and a twelve month high of $141.26. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 1.22.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The construction company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.66. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 15.62%. The firm had revenue of $418.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 19.23%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SSD. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Simpson Manufacturing from $135.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Sidoti upgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.50.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and markets building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products, which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects, concrete construction products such as anchor, repair, and protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick, and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DIY projects.

