Voloridge Investment Management LLC Has $4.27 Million Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,294 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $4,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HLT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 20.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,923,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,644,401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691,508 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 45.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,765,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,855 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 113.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,518,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339,135 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 10.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,891,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,197,000 after purchasing an additional 178,722 shares during the period. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 1.2% in the third quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,789,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,391,000 after purchasing an additional 21,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HLT opened at $150.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.91 and a beta of 1.27. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.70 and a 52 week high of $160.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $149.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.85.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.05). Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 7.08% and a negative return on equity of 46.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 106.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.19, for a total transaction of $435,570.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,326,690. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Hilton Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.53.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties and licenses its brands to franchisees.

