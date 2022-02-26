Voloridge Investment Management LLC Has $4.62 Million Position in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,015 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,389 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Laredo Petroleum worth $4,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in Laredo Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Laredo Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 43.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 21.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,614 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 30.9% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. 79.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LPI stock opened at $73.91 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.50 and a 200-day moving average of $67.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02. Laredo Petroleum, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.51 and a 12-month high of $99.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 3.95.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $470.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.95 million. Laredo Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 2,190.66% and a negative net margin of 21.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 150.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. will post 8.72 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.80.

In related news, major shareholder Encap Energy Capital Fund Ix, sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $36,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

