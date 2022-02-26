Voloridge Investment Management LLC Has $4.75 Million Stake in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 174,765 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 70,918 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 0.18% of Trinity Industries worth $4,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TRN. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,900,687 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $77,999,000 after purchasing an additional 532,127 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,236,378 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,246,000 after purchasing an additional 455,650 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,605,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 119.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 528,499 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,359,000 after acquiring an additional 287,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 92.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 374,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,072,000 after acquiring an additional 179,820 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Trinity Industries alerts:

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 3,780,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total value of $107,541,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRN stock opened at $28.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -44.38 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.70 and a 12 month high of $33.77.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The transportation company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $472.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.58 million. Trinity Industries had a negative net margin of 4.69% and a positive return on equity of 3.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is -141.54%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TRN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trinity Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Trinity Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.82.

Trinity Industries Profile (Get Rating)

Trinity Industries, Inc engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.