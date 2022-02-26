Voloridge Investment Management LLC Increases Position in Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR – Get Rating) by 380.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 603,876 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 478,129 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 1.54% of Eargo worth $4,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Eargo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Eargo during the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Eargo by 471.7% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 30,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eargo in the second quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eargo in the third quarter worth approximately $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.26% of the company’s stock.

EAR opened at $4.90 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 8.24 and a quick ratio of 8.11. Eargo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.12 and a 1 year high of $62.63.

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

