Voloridge Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 96,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,811,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Bumble as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bumble by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,105,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,254,000 after purchasing an additional 594,458 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Bumble by 196.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,045,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,824,000 after buying an additional 1,354,655 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bumble by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,898,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,904,000 after buying an additional 247,989 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Bumble by 682.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,473,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,885,000 after buying an additional 1,285,243 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Bumble by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,077,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,857,000 after buying an additional 459,566 shares during the period.

Get Bumble alerts:

NASDAQ:BMBL opened at $26.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.28 and its 200-day moving average is $41.59. Bumble Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.44 and a 52-week high of $76.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BMBL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bumble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bumble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Bumble in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Bumble from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Bumble from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bumble presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.61.

Bumble Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.