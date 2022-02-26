Voloridge Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 96,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,811,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Bumble as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bumble by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,105,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,254,000 after purchasing an additional 594,458 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Bumble by 196.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,045,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,824,000 after buying an additional 1,354,655 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bumble by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,898,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,904,000 after buying an additional 247,989 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Bumble by 682.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,473,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,885,000 after buying an additional 1,285,243 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Bumble by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,077,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,857,000 after buying an additional 459,566 shares during the period.
NASDAQ:BMBL opened at $26.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.28 and its 200-day moving average is $41.59. Bumble Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.44 and a 52-week high of $76.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91.
Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.
