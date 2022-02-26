Voloridge Investment Management LLC Purchases 167,400 Shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) by 160.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 271,975 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 167,400 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 0.16% of Old National Bancorp worth $4,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,579,829 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $151,091,000 after buying an additional 892,781 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,063,932 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,834,000 after buying an additional 917,609 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,323,432 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,283,000 after buying an additional 612,087 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,855,040 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,393,000 after buying an additional 155,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Old National Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,531,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

ONB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Old National Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Old National Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Sunday, December 19th.

Shares of ONB opened at $18.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.88. Old National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $15.53 and a 1 year high of $21.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 32.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.53%.

About Old National Bancorp (Get Rating)

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

