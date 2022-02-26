Voloridge Investment Management LLC Purchases 30,206 Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) by 86.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,153 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,206 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of The Ensign Group worth $4,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ENSG. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 10.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 1.9% in the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 11,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 4.0% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 54,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,701,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 10.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 359,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,179,000 after buying an additional 32,690 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 53.0% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 12,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 4,412 shares during the period. 88.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

In other news, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 4,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $363,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ann Scott Blouin sold 433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.04, for a total transaction of $33,358.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,508 shares of company stock valued at $456,598. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENSG opened at $82.19 on Friday. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.29 and a 12 month high of $98.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 20.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. This is a boost from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.43%.

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, as well as urgent care centers and mobile ancillary businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Transitional and Skilled Services, Senior Living Services, and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment is involved in providing patients with medical, nursing, rehabilitative, pharmacy, and routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services.

