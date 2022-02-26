Voloridge Investment Management LLC Purchases 47,596 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 156.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,029 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,596 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Loews were worth $4,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Loews by 93.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Loews by 862.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Loews by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Loews during the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Loews during the 2nd quarter worth $225,000. 58.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on L. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Loews from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Loews from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

In other Loews news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 459 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.69, for a total transaction of $25,102.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 5,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $305,271.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,206 shares of company stock valued at $1,904,416. Corporate insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

L opened at $61.83 on Friday. Loews Co. has a twelve month low of $47.61 and a twelve month high of $63.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.13%.

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

