Voloridge Investment Management LLC Purchases 50,172 Shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) by 766.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,718 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,172 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 0.10% of Science Applications International worth $4,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIC. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Science Applications International by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,157,366 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $99,024,000 after acquiring an additional 227,498 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Science Applications International by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,489,814 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $130,701,000 after purchasing an additional 125,384 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Science Applications International by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 960,882 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $82,214,000 after purchasing an additional 124,772 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Science Applications International by 104.9% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 205,517 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $17,584,000 after purchasing an additional 105,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Science Applications International by 1,198.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 110,086 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,419,000 after purchasing an additional 101,605 shares during the last quarter. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Prabu Natarajan acquired 2,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $82.43 per share, for a total transaction of $201,953.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nazzic S. Keene sold 6,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.72, for a total value of $587,094.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SAIC. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Science Applications International from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays raised Science Applications International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Science Applications International from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.60.

Shares of SAIC stock opened at $84.72 on Friday. Science Applications International Co. has a twelve month low of $77.65 and a twelve month high of $98.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.40. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 27.12% and a net margin of 4.04%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is 29.25%.

Science Applications International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include: engineering; technology integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

