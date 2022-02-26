Voloridge Investment Management LLC Purchases 67,088 Shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT – Get Rating) by 39.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 235,485 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,088 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of People’s United Financial worth $4,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PBCT. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 138,970 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,285,000 after buying an additional 13,596 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of People’s United Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,125,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 182,985 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,136,000 after buying an additional 4,821 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 356.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 345,893 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,929,000 after buying an additional 270,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,852,861 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,758,000 after buying an additional 329,696 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PBCT shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on People’s United Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $22.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, People’s United Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.63.

NASDAQ:PBCT opened at $21.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 1.10. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.18 and a 12-month high of $21.60.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $461.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.60 million. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 30.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were issued a $0.183 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. This is a positive change from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. People’s United Financial’s payout ratio is 52.90%.

In related news, President Jeffrey J. Tengel sold 302,634 shares of People’s United Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total value of $5,986,100.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

