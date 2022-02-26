Voloridge Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 24,447 The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 24,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,783,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,743,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,275,724,000 after buying an additional 2,221,691 shares in the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 109,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,478,000 after buying an additional 10,556 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 16,588.9% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,655,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,099,000 after buying an additional 3,633,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 48,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,405,000 after buying an additional 2,487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

PNC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley cut The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $209.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Argus boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $229.50 to $232.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.21.

NYSE PNC opened at $202.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $85.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $207.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.93. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $168.28 and a fifty-two week high of $228.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.62 by ($0.76). The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 28.81% and a return on equity of 12.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.40%.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.60, for a total value of $993,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total value of $25,252.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,132 shares of company stock worth $1,019,648. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

