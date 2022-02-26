Voloridge Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 261,112 Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 261,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,841,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.27% of Agrify at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AGFY. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Agrify in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agrify by 5,148.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Agrify in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agrify in the 2nd quarter worth $214,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Agrify by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.72% of the company’s stock.

AGFY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Agrify in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agrify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGFY opened at $5.41 on Friday. Agrify Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.02 and a fifty-two week high of $35.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.78 and a quick ratio of 5.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.88 and its 200 day moving average is $16.14.

Agrify Corporation develops precision hardware and software grow solutions for the indoor agriculture marketplace primarily in the United States. It offers vertical farming units, integrated grow racks, and LED grow lights; and non-proprietary products designed, engineered, and manufactured by third parties, such as air cleaning systems and pesticide-free surface protection products.

