Voloridge Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 38,269 Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 38,269 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,853,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 78.3% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 205 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 450.0% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 209 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 111.7% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 290 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Teladoc Health in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on TDOC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $208.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $170.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research lowered shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teladoc Health to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $118.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.39.

In related news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total value of $191,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TDOC stock opened at $70.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.05 and a 1 year high of $231.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.92. The firm has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of -12.26 and a beta of 0.36.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.52. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 43.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%. The business had revenue of $554.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. Teladoc Health’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

