Voloridge Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 1,385.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,407 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $4,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 52.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,383,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $197,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,597 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the third quarter worth approximately $2,835,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 62.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 62,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,647,000 after acquiring an additional 23,918 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 19.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,907,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $111,579,000 after acquiring an additional 310,252 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the third quarter valued at approximately $15,790,000. 78.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STLD opened at $69.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.49. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.61 and a twelve month high of $74.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.87.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.84 by ($0.06). Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 63.43%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Steel Dynamics’s revenue was up 104.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 12.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.83.

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel, long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail, and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

