Voloridge Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 282,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 41,174 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.95% of Intercept Pharmaceuticals worth $4,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 676,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,504,000 after buying an additional 10,448 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,175,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 84.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 17,423 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,635,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,373,212 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,363,000 after buying an additional 77,095 shares during the last quarter. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intercept Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ICPT stock opened at $14.65 on Friday. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.60 and a 52-week high of $25.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.06.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ICPT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 5th. B. Riley raised Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.33.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the research, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics in treating chronic liver diseases. Its product pipeline includes OCALIVA which is used for the treatment of biliary cholangitis, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, sclerosing cholangitis and biliary atresia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.