Voloridge Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 65.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 126,647 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $4,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HIG. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 142.1% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at $40,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 197.9% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 21.9% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at $72,000. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on HIG shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 83,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total transaction of $5,918,248.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HIG opened at $70.74 on Friday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $50.37 and a one year high of $78.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.56 and a 200 day moving average of $70.14. The company has a market capitalization of $23.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.50. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 10.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.19%.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group (Get Rating)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.