Voloridge Investment Management LLC Sells 100,158 Shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 221,732 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 100,158 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Navient worth $4,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NAVI. Intersect Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Navient by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 14,281 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Navient by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,344 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Navient by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 40,244 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Navient by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 14,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Navient by 441.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,262 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 3,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $55,823.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

NAVI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Navient from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Navient from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Navient from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Navient from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Navient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.78.

Navient stock opened at $18.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.66 and a 200-day moving average of $20.55. Navient Co. has a one year low of $12.13 and a one year high of $23.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.56, a current ratio of 30.68 and a quick ratio of 27.93. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.71.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($1.28). Navient had a net margin of 20.76% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The firm had revenue of $272.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Navient Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

