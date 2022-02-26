Voloridge Investment Management LLC Sells 107,086 Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) by 42.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 107,086 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $4,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 37,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 2,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

HR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.25.

Shares of NYSE HR opened at $29.35 on Friday. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a twelve month low of $28.52 and a twelve month high of $33.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 65.22 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $136.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.64 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from Healthcare Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 268.89%.

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

