Voloridge Investment Management LLC Sells 25,466 Shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) by 33.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,466 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of LivaNova worth $3,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 892.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of LivaNova in the second quarter worth $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of LivaNova in the third quarter worth $88,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of LivaNova in the second quarter worth $122,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in LivaNova by 15.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. 98.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of LivaNova stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.73, for a total value of $81,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 2,784 shares of LivaNova stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $226,896.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,784 shares of company stock worth $394,556. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on LivaNova from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group raised LivaNova from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on LivaNova from $120.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered LivaNova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on LivaNova in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.00.

NASDAQ LIVN opened at $81.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.58. LivaNova PLC has a twelve month low of $68.68 and a twelve month high of $93.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.97.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $270.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.20 million. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 9.31% and a negative net margin of 12.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that LivaNova PLC will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

