Voloridge Investment Management LLC Sells 52,863 Shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) by 50.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,608 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 52,863 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Itron worth $3,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Itron by 55.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 321,054 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,099,000 after buying an additional 113,994 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Itron by 34.7% during the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 13,623 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in shares of Itron by 6.9% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,791,507 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $210,450,000 after purchasing an additional 179,061 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Itron during the third quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, AXA S.A. raised its position in shares of Itron by 28.6% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 213,667 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $16,160,000 after purchasing an additional 47,520 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ITRI opened at $54.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 911.82 and a beta of 1.21. Itron, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.00 and a twelve month high of $122.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

In other Itron news, Director Lynda L. Ziegler sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.80, for a total transaction of $41,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total value of $30,213.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 9,321 shares of company stock worth $512,650 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

ITRI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus lowered Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Itron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Piper Sandler lowered Itron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Itron from $98.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Itron from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.91.

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

