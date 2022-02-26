Voloridge Investment Management LLC Sells 57,225 Shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,105 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 57,225 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 0.19% of Everi worth $4,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Everi by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,448,520 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,025,000 after buying an additional 75,760 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Everi in the 3rd quarter worth about $314,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Everi in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,256,000. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Everi by 106.4% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 162,805 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,937,000 after purchasing an additional 83,924 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Everi by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,094 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 6,291 shares during the period. 89.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Everi alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on EVRI. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Everi from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Everi from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.86.

Shares of NYSE EVRI opened at $23.92 on Friday. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.77 and a 1 year high of $26.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.80 and a beta of 2.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.12 and a 200 day moving average of $22.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.42, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

About Everi (Get Rating)

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive and gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Games and FinTech. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions and ancillary products and services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Everi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.