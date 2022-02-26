Voloridge Investment Management LLC Sells 76,081 Shares of Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS – Get Rating) by 58.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,941 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 76,081 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Scientific Games worth $4,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGMS. Natixis acquired a new position in Scientific Games in the 3rd quarter worth $192,163,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Scientific Games by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,471,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $786,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487,919 shares during the period. ING Groep NV raised its holdings in Scientific Games by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,920,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,494,000 after acquiring an additional 720,000 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Scientific Games by 448.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 879,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,145,000 after acquiring an additional 719,453 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Scientific Games by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,228,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,546,000 after acquiring an additional 535,626 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SGMS opened at $62.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.22 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.55. Scientific Games Co. has a 1 year low of $36.89 and a 1 year high of $90.20.

Several research firms have weighed in on SGMS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.11.

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

