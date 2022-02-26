Voloridge Investment Management LLC Takes $4.80 Million Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,421 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $4,795,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Waters during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Waters during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Waters during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Waters during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Waters during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Waters from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $369.67.

In related news, Director Edward Conard sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.01, for a total value of $1,344,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE WAT opened at $323.65 on Friday. Waters Co. has a 1 year low of $258.91 and a 1 year high of $428.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $19.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $334.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $357.65.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $836.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $820.40 million. Waters had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 271.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.65 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

