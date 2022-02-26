Voloridge Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 228,131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,823,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Exelixis as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Exelixis by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 85,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. increased its position in shares of Exelixis by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 11,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Exelixis by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,937 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc increased its position in shares of Exelixis by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 19,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Exelixis by 156.4% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EXEL stock opened at $20.18 on Friday. Exelixis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.50 and a twelve month high of $25.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.05.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Exelixis from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Exelixis from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.27.

In related news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.91, for a total transaction of $1,074,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter Lamb sold 47,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.44, for a total value of $828,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 192,015 shares of company stock valued at $3,556,113 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

