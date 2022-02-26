Voloridge Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 88,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,539,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SLF. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 12.2% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 16,472,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $847,955,000 after buying an additional 1,797,072 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Sun Life Financial by 17,749,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,775,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774,990 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Sun Life Financial by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,697,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $964,919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,097 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Sun Life Financial by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,421,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $843,908,000 after purchasing an additional 954,491 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Sun Life Financial by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,547,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,988,000 after purchasing an additional 657,980 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLF opened at $53.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.43. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.05 and a twelve month high of $58.49.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating ) (TSE:SLF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.30. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 10.69%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a $0.5191 dividend. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.92%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SLF shares. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$81.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. CIBC increased their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, increased their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$79.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sun Life Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.55.

Sun Life Financial, Inc is a financial services company, which engages in providing insurance and asset management solutions to individual and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Asset Management, Asia, and Corporate. The Canada segment offers individual insurance and group benefits and retirement services.

