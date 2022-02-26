Voloridge Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 110,624 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 103,628 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 0.14% of Aerojet Rocketdyne worth $4,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AJRD. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 1,514.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 474,044 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $20,644,000 after purchasing an additional 444,688 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 334.5% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 564,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,279,000 after purchasing an additional 434,900 shares during the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC increased its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 1,046,040 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,555,000 after acquiring an additional 368,408 shares during the period. Sather Financial Group Inc increased its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 1,005.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 334,937 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $14,587,000 after acquiring an additional 304,639 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,244,000. 92.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AJRD opened at $36.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.62. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.47 and a 12-month high of $52.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 0.52.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 41.73% and a net margin of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $589.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AJRD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Aerojet Rocketdyne from $51.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in providing solutions in the field of aerospace and defense, as well as in the field of real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace & Defense segment operates through the Aerojet Rocketdyne, Inc in developing and manufacturing of aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, major aerospace and defense prime contractors as well as portions of the commercial sector.

