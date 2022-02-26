Voloridge Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,005 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.61% of Citi Trends worth $4,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Citi Trends by 1.2% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 12,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Citi Trends by 301.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Citi Trends during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Citi Trends by 15.3% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Citi Trends by 6.9% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period.

In other Citi Trends news, insider Lisa A. Powell sold 2,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $220,818.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David N. Makuen acquired 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.22 per share, with a total value of $80,664.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 3,350 shares of company stock valued at $233,444. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CTRN opened at $39.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $337.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 2.06. Citi Trends, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.10 and a twelve month high of $111.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.45.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $227.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.80 million. Citi Trends had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 50.02%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Citi Trends, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CTRN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Citi Trends from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Citi Trends from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Citi Trends from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Citi Trends from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Citi Trends from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.25.

Citi Trends, Inc engages in the retail of urban fashion apparel, accessories, and home decor. It offers products under its Citi Steps and Red Ape brands. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Savannah, GA.

