Voloridge Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) by 38.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,561 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $4,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 93.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the third quarter worth $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 21.4% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the third quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 40.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. 93.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CZR opened at $84.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.80. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.00 and a 12 month high of $119.81.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($1.36). Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 16.30% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.70) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 72.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current year.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 1,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total transaction of $119,241.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 5,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total value of $466,333.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,632 shares of company stock valued at $1,058,574. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CZR. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $191.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $127.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.81.

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

