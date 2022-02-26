Vortex Defi (VTX) Price Hits $0.0053

Vortex Defi (CURRENCY:VTX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. Vortex Defi has a total market cap of $13,348.92 and approximately $53.00 worth of Vortex Defi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Vortex Defi has traded up 2.4% against the dollar. One Vortex Defi coin can currently be bought for $0.0053 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Emercoin (EMC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000133 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00011340 BTC.

EduMetrix (EMC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00115080 BTC.

About Vortex Defi

Vortex Defi is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Vortex Defi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,500,000 coins. Vortex Defi’s official Twitter account is @vortexdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertex is a Proof of Stake/Proof of Work cryptocurrency. T goal of the Vertex developers is for everyone involved in the Cryptocurrency revolution to have access to the exciting developments that have been taking place. An ASIC-friendly, mixed PoW/PoS coin with eventual anonymous transaction capabilities. The Vertex developers believe that progress should never be held back. ASICs use much less energy than GPUs and are orders of magnitude more efficient. The energy used mining Scrypt coins for years to prolong the days of GPU mining was a truly enormous waste of resources on a global scale. Why hold back progress? Vertex encourages it. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vortex Defi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vortex Defi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vortex Defi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

