Vox.Finance (VOX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $207,712.23

Vox.Finance (CURRENCY:VOX) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. Vox.Finance has a total market cap of $207,712.23 and approximately $69,438.00 worth of Vox.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vox.Finance coin can now be bought for about $3.93 or 0.00010023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Vox.Finance has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002550 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001915 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00046294 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,784.36 or 0.07096401 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,202.12 or 0.99913047 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00045730 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.17 or 0.00048867 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Vox.Finance Profile

Vox.Finance’s total supply is 71,991 coins and its circulating supply is 52,815 coins. The official website for Vox.Finance is vox.finance . Vox.Finance’s official Twitter account is @RealVoxFinance

