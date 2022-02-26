Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.20.

A number of analysts have commented on VRM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Vroom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $30.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Vroom from $65.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Vroom from $53.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Vroom from $45.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Vroom from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

In other Vroom news, insider Carol Denise Stott sold 24,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total value of $258,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRM. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Vroom during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,257,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vroom by 33.0% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 16,280 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Vroom by 18.6% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 59,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 9,267 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Vroom by 343.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 100,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,201,000 after acquiring an additional 77,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiger Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Vroom during the third quarter worth $898,000. 96.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRM opened at $6.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.37 and a 200-day moving average of $16.81. The company has a market capitalization of $848.83 million, a PE ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.89. Vroom has a 52-week low of $5.10 and a 52-week high of $49.03.

Vroom Company Profile

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

