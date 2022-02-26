Wagerr (WGR) Price Reaches $0.0205 on Major Exchanges

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. Wagerr has a market capitalization of $4.44 million and $5,373.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wagerr coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0205 or 0.00000052 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Wagerr has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00011882 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003553 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00008907 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003424 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $150.18 or 0.00383965 BTC.

About Wagerr

Wagerr (WGR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 236,647,564 coins and its circulating supply is 216,761,204 coins. Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Wagerr is www.wagerr.com . The official message board for Wagerr is news.wagerr.com . The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wagerr is a decentralized sportsbook built on blockchain technology. Due to its peer-to-peer structure Wagerr brings trustless sports betting to the whole world while avoiding single hacks, scams and server downtime. Wagerr is able to escrow user stakes, verify results and pay out winners automatically, eliminating the need for third party services which charge higher fees. In Wagerr ets are executed through the use of Application Specific Smart Contracts (ASSC), while a network of Oracle Masternodes update game results and execute smart contracts to facilitate reliable betting and payouts and receive 50% of the bet's fee while doing so. 48% of the fees are destroyed, reducing the total supply of WGR while demand is created by users who buy WGR to gamble with. Anyone can stake 25,000 WGR to run a Masternode and earn a monthly share of the network fees. “

Wagerr Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wagerr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wagerr using one of the exchanges listed above.

