Wanchain (WAN) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $2.18 Million

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. In the last seven days, Wanchain has traded down 14.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00000933 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wanchain has a market cap of $70.48 million and $2.18 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $82.69 or 0.00210970 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001068 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00023404 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.37 or 0.00365784 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.93 or 0.00063616 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000431 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00008028 BTC.

About Wanchain

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,701,891 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org . The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Buying and Selling Wanchain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars.

