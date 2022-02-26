Warp Finance (WARP) Market Cap Achieves $716,448.92

Warp Finance (CURRENCY:WARP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 26th. Over the last week, Warp Finance has traded down 1.4% against the dollar. Warp Finance has a market capitalization of $716,448.92 and approximately $13,798.00 worth of Warp Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Warp Finance coin can now be bought for $153.28 or 0.00391024 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Warp Finance alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00004517 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00011662 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00008687 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003371 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 29.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Warp Finance Profile

Warp Finance (CRYPTO:WARP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Warp Finance’s total supply is 150,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,674 coins. The Reddit community for Warp Finance is https://reddit.com/r/warpfinance . Warp Finance’s official Twitter account is @warpfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “WarpCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that aims to create a network of systems and services exclusively for WARP users. “

Warp Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Warp Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Warp Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Warp Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Warp Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Warp Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.