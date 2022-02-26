Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Shares Sold by National Pension Service

National Pension Service lowered its position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 355,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,305 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.14% of Waste Connections worth $44,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in Waste Connections in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Waste Connections by 236.0% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 336 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC lifted its stake in Waste Connections by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 771 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Waste Connections by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 907 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

WCN stock opened at $124.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.28 billion, a PE ratio of 55.61, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $126.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.41. Waste Connections, Inc. has a one year low of $97.58 and a one year high of $138.82.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 11.73%. Waste Connections’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.181 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.26%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WCN shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Waste Connections from $149.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Waste Connections from $147.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.13.

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services. The company was founded by Ronald J.

